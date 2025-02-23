Alvaro Folgueiras, Kam Woods lead Robert Morris to 72-59 victory over Milwaukee

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras and Kam Woods finished with double-doubles to lead Robert Morris to a 72-59…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras and Kam Woods finished with double-doubles to lead Robert Morris to a 72-59 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Folgueiras totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds and Woods added 15 points 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Colonials (22-8, 14-5 Horizon League), who have won six in a row. Amarion Dickerson scored 16.

Erik Pratt finished with 13 points for the Panthers (19-10, 12-6). Jamichael Stillwell added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

