Almqvist and Pennsylvania host Cornell

Cornell Big Red (7-16, 3-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (13-10, 4-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Cornell after Stina Almqvist scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 73-61 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Quakers are 6-5 on their home court.

The Big Red are 3-7 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pennsylvania averages 67.0 points, 7.3 more per game than the 59.7 Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The Quakers and Big Red match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Miller averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Almqvist is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Summer Parker-Hall is shooting 57.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 48.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

