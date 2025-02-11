Allen leads DePaul against Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 7-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 7-6 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 7-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 7-6 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Villanova after Jorie Allen scored 31 points in DePaul’s 80-76 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-6 at home. DePaul is the Big East leader with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats are 7-5 in conference matchups. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.1.

DePaul’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 64.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 69.4 DePaul allows to opponents.

The Blue Demons and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Newman is averaging 8.1 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.