Allen and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders take on conference foe Nicholls

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-14, 4-11 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (16-9, 9-7 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls faces Texas A&M-CC in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Colonels are 7-4 on their home court. Nicholls is fifth in the Southland scoring 62.5 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Islanders are 4-11 in conference matchups. Texas A&M-CC averages 60.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Nicholls averages 62.5 points, 5.2 more per game than the 57.3 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Islanders face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britiya Curtis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Tanita Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Paige Allen is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Jaeda Whitner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

