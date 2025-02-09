Allen and the DePaul Blue Demons visit conference foe Georgetown

DePaul Blue Demons (11-14, 6-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-11, 4-7 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (11-14, 6-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-11, 4-7 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays DePaul in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Hoyas are 5-4 on their home court. Georgetown scores 62.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 6-6 against conference opponents. DePaul ranks fourth in the Big East with 15.2 assists per game led by Jorie Allen averaging 3.9.

Georgetown scores 62.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 69.2 DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Blue Demons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hoyas. Ariel Jenkins is averaging 10.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

