Allen and DePaul host No. 23 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (22-4, 14-1 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-16, 7-8 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on No. 23 Creighton after Jorie Allen scored 22 points in DePaul’s 82-72 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Blue Demons are 7-7 in home games. DePaul has a 5-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Bluejays are 14-1 in conference play. Creighton is second in the Big East scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

DePaul scores 64.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 63.4 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Bluejays face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Johnson-Matthews averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Allen is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan Maly is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Lauren Jensen is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

