Alexander leads Boston University to 93-91 OT win against Colgate

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points to lead Boston University, including the game-winning jump shot with six seconds…

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 21 points to lead Boston University, including the game-winning jump shot with six seconds remaining in double, and the Terriers beat Colgate 93-91 on Saturday.

Alexander had seven rebounds for the Terriers (13-14, 7-7 Patriot League). Ben Defty scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Nic Nobili shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jalen Cox led the Raiders (11-16, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and three steals. Jeff Woodward added 20 points and nine rebounds for Colgate. Nicolas Louis-Jacques also had 16 points and two steals.

These same teams will meet again next Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.