Alexander leads Boston University against American after 20-point outing

Boston University Terriers (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (17-11, 11-4 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays American after Kyrone Alexander scored 20 points in Boston University’s 68-66 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Eagles are 10-1 in home games. American is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 8-7 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

American’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than American has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alexander is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

