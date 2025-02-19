Alexander and Boston University knock off Loyola Maryland 68-66

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 20 points to lead Boston University and secured the victory with a jump shot…

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 20 points to lead Boston University and secured the victory with a jump shot with 25 seconds remaining as the Terriers took down Loyola Maryland 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Alexander also had six rebounds for the Terriers (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League). Miles Brewster scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Ben Defty finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Milos Ilic made a jumper that gave Loyola a three-point lead lead with 1:39 to play but Alexander was fouled as he hit a jumper and the and-1 free throw 27 seconds later. After the Terriers got a stop on the other end, Alexander hit another jumper to cap the scoring.

Jacob Theodosiou missed a clean look at a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Greyhounds (10-16, 5-10) were led by Jordan Stiemke, who recorded 19 points. Ilic added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Loyola. Theodosiou also had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Boston University went into the half ahead of Loyola 34-31. Alexander put up 11 points in the half. Brewster scored 13 points in the second half for Boston University.

