Alcorn State visits McEvans and Florida A&M

Alcorn State Braves (6-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-14, 5-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State after Cheyenne McEvans scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 77-70 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers are 6-3 on their home court. Florida A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Braves are 5-6 in conference play. Alcorn State averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 56.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 69.0 Florida A&M allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEvans is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rattlers. D’Mya Griffin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Brown is averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

