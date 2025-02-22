Alcorn State visits Grant and Jackson State

Alcorn State Braves (8-18, 8-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 9-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alcorn State Braves (8-18, 8-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 9-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Alcorn State after Shannon Grant scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 84-71 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Jackson State gives up 78.0 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Braves are 8-5 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 7.3.

Jackson State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.8 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Braves. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

