Alcorn State visits Florida A&M following McEvans’ 21-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (6-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-14, 5-6 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State after Cheyenne McEvans scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 77-70 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers are 6-3 on their home court. Florida A&M is eighth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Braves have gone 5-6 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida A&M’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Braves meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEvans is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Maya Claytor is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 4.1 points. Destiny Brown is averaging 10.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

