Alcorn State faces UAPB in conference showdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-17, 1-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-15, 4-6 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on UAPB in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Braves are 4-3 on their home court. Alcorn State is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-9 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Alcorn State averages 57.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 65.1 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Alcorn State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

D’Arrah Allen is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

