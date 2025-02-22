Albrecht leads Lehigh against Lafayette after 20-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (22-4, 13-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-18, 4-10 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (22-4, 13-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-18, 4-10 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces Lafayette after Maddie Albrecht scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 73-59 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Leopards are 4-8 on their home court. Lafayette is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 13-1 in conference play. Lehigh averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Lafayette is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, the same percentage Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 70.0 points per game, 2.0 more than the 68.0 Lafayette allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Albrecht is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 10-0, averaging 69.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

