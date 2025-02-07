Albrecht leads Lehigh against American after 22-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-4, 9-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-20, 1-9 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-4, 9-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-20, 1-9 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits American after Maddie Albrecht scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 60-47 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 1-8 at home. American ranks fourth in the Patriot in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Cecilia Kay paces the Eagles with 8.4 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh leads the Patriot scoring 69.9 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

American is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game American gives up.

The Eagles and Mountain Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Nogues is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.9 points. Kay is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Stemmer is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 10.8 points. Albrecht is shooting 54.6% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.