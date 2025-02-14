Alben leads Charleston Southern against UNC Asheville after 25-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-14, 7-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-22, 0-11 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-14, 7-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-22, 0-11 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits UNC Asheville after Catherine Alben scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-65 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 on their home court. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 7-5 in conference games. Charleston Southern is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game UNC Asheville allows.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is scoring 10.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alben is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

