Alben and Charleston Southern host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-14, 6-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-14, 6-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Presbyterian after Catherine Alben scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 64-51 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-5 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

The Blue Hose are 3-7 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is second in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Kindseth averaging 6.1.

Charleston Southern is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Adamson is averaging 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Alben is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelby Fiddler averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.