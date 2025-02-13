Albany puts home win streak on the line against UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-19, 1-9 America East) at Albany Great Danes (19-5, 9-2 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday,…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-19, 1-9 America East) at Albany Great Danes (19-5, 9-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Great Danes face UMass Lowell.

The Great Danes are 11-0 on their home court. Albany averages 64.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The River Hawks are 1-9 in America East play. UMass Lowell is 2-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Albany makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). UMass Lowell’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Albany has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The Great Danes and River Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abbey Lindsey is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the River Hawks. Rayne Durant is averaging 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 60.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 46.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

