Albany (NY) hosts Maine following overtime win against UMass-Lowell

Maine Black Bears (16-10, 8-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-13, 5-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts Maine after the Great Danes took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 90-88 in overtime.

The Great Danes have gone 5-6 at home. Albany (NY) is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears are 8-3 in conference play. Maine averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Albany (NY) makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Maine has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of Albany (NY) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Great Danes. Amir Lindsey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is averaging 15 points for the Black Bears. Quion Burns is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

