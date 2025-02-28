Albany Great Danes play the NJIT Highlanders on 4-game win streak

NJIT Highlanders (11-17, 8-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (23-5, 13-2 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (11-17, 8-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (23-5, 13-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Great Danes take on NJIT.

The Great Danes are 13-0 on their home court. Albany is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 8-7 against conference opponents. NJIT has a 7-8 record against opponents above .500.

Albany makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). NJIT averages 10.9 more points per game (64.5) than Albany gives up to opponents (53.6).

The Great Danes and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Enya Maguire averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Alejandra Zuniga is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

