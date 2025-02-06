Albany defeats Bryant 68-63

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 22 points in Albany’s 68-63 win over Bryant on Thursday night. Joshua also…

Joshua also added three steals for the Great Danes (12-12, 4-5 America East Conference). Justin Neely added 12 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had nine rebounds. DeMarr Langford Jr. shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Connor Withers led the Bulldogs (14-10, 8-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and four blocks. Bryant also got 13 points, six rebounds and five blocks from Earl Timberlake. Barry Evans also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Albany hosts Vermont and Bryant travels to play Binghamton.

