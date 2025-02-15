Alabama State visits UAPB, looks to stop road slide

Alabama State Hornets (5-19, 3-9 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-19, 1-11 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (5-19, 3-9 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-19, 1-11 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits UAPB looking to end its 14-game road skid.

The Golden Lions are 3-6 on their home court. UAPB is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.5 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 3-9 in SWAC play. Alabama State allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.7 points per game.

UAPB averages 51.8 points per game, 21.0 fewer points than the 72.8 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 48.1 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 64.7 UAPB gives up to opponents.

The Golden Lions and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephanie Okowi is averaging 5.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. D’Arrah Allen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cordasia Harris is averaging 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.