Alabama State takes on Grambling after Knox’s 32-point game

Grambling Tigers (6-16, 3-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-13, 5-4 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts Grambling after Amarr Knox scored 32 points in Alabama State’s 67-66 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Hornets have gone 5-1 at home. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Knox averaging 5.7.

The Tigers are 3-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alabama State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knox is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chilaydrien Newton is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.1 points. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

