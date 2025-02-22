Alabama State secures 60-59 victory over Florida A&M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 17 points and TJ Madlock’s basket with 12 seconds left provided the winning…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 17 points and TJ Madlock’s basket with 12 seconds left provided the winning points as Alabama State beat Florida A&M 60-59 on Saturday night.

Knox added six rebounds and four steals for the Hornets (13-14, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). CJ Hines scored nine points, shooting 3 for 16, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. Madlock had eight points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Sterling Young led the Rattlers (12-13, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Roderick Coffee III added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Florida A&M. Ja’Derryus Eatmon also recorded seven points.

