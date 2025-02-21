Alabama State plays Florida A&M, looks to stop home losing streak

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-20, 4-10 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-20, 4-10 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hosts Florida A&M looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Hornets are 5-5 on their home court. Alabama State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers are 5-9 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Sydney Hendrix averaging 7.4.

Alabama State’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hendrix is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 31.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.