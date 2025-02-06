Alabama State Hornets face the Southern Jaguars on 3-game skid

Southern Jaguars (9-13, 7-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-16, 3-6 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (9-13, 7-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-16, 3-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State enters the matchup with Southern after losing three straight games.

The Hornets are 5-2 on their home court. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 5.8.

The Jaguars are 7-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 28.9% from 3-point range.

Alabama State’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 58.4 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The Hornets and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 48.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Aniya Gourdine is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

