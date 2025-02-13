Alabama State faces Mississippi Valley State, looks to stop 5-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (5-18, 3-8 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-19, 2-9 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7…

Alabama State Hornets (5-18, 3-8 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-19, 2-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State enters the matchup with Mississippi Valley State after losing five games in a row.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is ninth in the SWAC with 10.1 assists per game led by Jaeda Murphy averaging 2.2.

The Hornets are 3-8 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mississippi Valley State scores 56.9 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 73.0 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 47.7 points per game, 29.3 fewer points than the 77.0 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Hornets match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is averaging 6.6 points for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 52.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.