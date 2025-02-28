Alabama A&M visits Madlock and Alabama State

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-15, 9-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Alabama A&M after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 70-68 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Hornets have gone 7-3 in home games. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Madlock leads the Hornets with 6.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-9 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Alabama State averages 73.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 79.1 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is averaging 15 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.