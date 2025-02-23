Alabama A&M hosts Florida A&M after Young’s 23-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-13, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-18, 5-9 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-13, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-18, 5-9 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Alabama A&M after Sterling Young scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 60-59 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-9 at home. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Quincy McGriff averaging 4.0.

The Rattlers are 9-5 in conference games. Florida A&M is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Alabama A&M is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Young is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 17.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.