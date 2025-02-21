Alabama A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman following Bryant’s 31-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-15, 8-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-15, 8-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman after Anthony Bryant scored 31 points in Alabama A&M’s 75-61 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 80.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 8-5 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 8.2.

Alabama A&M averages 76.2 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 73.2 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 8.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Trey Thomas is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 16.3 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

