Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Alabama State Hornets, look for 5th straight victory

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (19-8, 12-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-21, 4-11 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Alabama State.

The Hornets are 5-6 in home games. Alabama State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

Alabama State scores 48.7 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 61.9 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 65.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70.9 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is scoring 11.0 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bulldogs. Alisha Wilson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 53.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

