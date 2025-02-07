Alabama A&M and Southern square off in conference matchup

Southern Jaguars (14-8, 9-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-15, 3-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (14-8, 9-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-15, 3-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Jacobs and Southern visit Chad Moodie and Alabama A&M in SWAC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 on their home court. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Quincy McGriff averaging 4.0.

The Jaguars are 9-0 in SWAC play. Southern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Ford is averaging 7.2 points for the Bulldogs. Anthony Bryant is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10 points. Damariee Jones is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.