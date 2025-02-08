Akron visits Georgia Southern following Brown’s 32-point game

Akron Zips (9-14, 3-8 MAC) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-14, 3-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (9-14, 3-8 MAC) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-14, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Georgia Southern after Shelbee Brown scored 32 points in Akron’s 70-64 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Georgia Southern has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Zips are 2-8 in road games. Akron has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is averaging 8.8 points for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 15.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 9.4 points. Brown is averaging 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

