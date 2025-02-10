Akron takes on Western Michigan after Johnson’s 20-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-16, 4-6 MAC) at Akron Zips (18-5, 10-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-16, 4-6 MAC) at Akron Zips (18-5, 10-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Western Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 20 points in Akron’s 80-65 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Zips have gone 12-0 at home. Akron has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 4-6 against conference opponents. Western Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Markhi Strickland averaging 8.4.

Akron scores 83.7 points, 7.5 more per game than the 76.2 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 70.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.6 Akron allows.

The Zips and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 6.6 points. Nate Johnson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Javaughn Hannah is averaging 11.6 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

