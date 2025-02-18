Akron takes on Miami (OH) in conference matchup

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-8, 7-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-16, 3-9 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-8, 7-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-16, 3-9 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Akron in MAC action Wednesday.

The Zips have gone 6-6 in home games. Akron ranks seventh in the MAC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Shelbee Brown averaging 12.0.

The RedHawks are 7-5 in conference play. Miami (OH) averages 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Akron averages 63.2 points, 7.0 more per game than the 56.2 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and RedHawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Zips. Zakia Rasheed is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Enjulina Gonzalez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Maya Chandler is averaging 13.6 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

