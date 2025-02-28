Akron takes on conference rival Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-10, 10-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-19, 3-12 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (18-10, 10-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-19, 3-12 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Akron in MAC action Saturday.

The Zips have gone 6-8 in home games. Akron is ninth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 10-5 in conference matchups. Kent State is fourth in the MAC allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Akron scores 63.1 points per game, equal to what Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Akron allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 9.4 points. Shelbee Brown is averaging 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jenna Batsch is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.