Akron earns 87-82 win over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 21 points helped Akron defeat Ball State 87-82 on Tuesday night. Johnson shot 9…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 21 points helped Akron defeat Ball State 87-82 on Tuesday night.

Johnson shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Zips (22-6, 14-1 Mid-American Conference). Shammah Scott scored 18 points and added five assists. Amani Lyles finished with 11 points.

Jermahri Hill led the Cardinals (14-14, 7-8) with 26 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 24 points and nine rebounds for Ball State. Ethan Brittain-Watts finished with 11 points.

Scott scored 13 points in the first half for Akron, who led 47-39 at halftime. Johnson scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Akron to a five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Akron next plays Friday against Kent State at home, and Ball State will visit Bowling Green on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.