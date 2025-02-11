Akron beats Western Michigan 105-92 for 12th straight win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 22 points and Akron beat Western Michigan 105-92 on Tuesday night for its…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 22 points and Akron beat Western Michigan 105-92 on Tuesday night for its 12th straight win.

Johnson had six rebounds for the Zips (19-5, 11-0 Mid-American Conference). Tavari Johnson scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Amani Lyles had 15 points and finished 7 of 7 from the field.

The Broncos (7-17, 4-7) were led in scoring by Chansey Willis Jr., who finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Western Michigan also got 15 points from Javaughn Hannah. Donovan Williams also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 17:29 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-42 at halftime, with Lyles racking up 11 points. Akron extended its lead to 93-81, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

