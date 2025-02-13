Akins scores 16, Denver knocks off North Dakota 68-64

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Sebastian Akins had 16 points in Denver’s 68-64 victory over North Dakota on Thursday night.…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Sebastian Akins had 16 points in Denver’s 68-64 victory over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Akins added three steals for the Pioneers (9-18, 3-9 Summit League). Nicholas Shogbonyo added 14 points and six rebounds. DeAndre Craig had 11 points.

Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 29 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (9-18, 3-9). Amar Kuljuhovic added 17 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota. Eli King had six points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Shogbonyo put up 10 points in the first half for Denver, who led 35-19 at the break. Craig led Denver with nine points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Denver visits North Dakota State and North Dakota plays Oral Roberts at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.