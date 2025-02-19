Akins’ 15 lead Denver over Oral Roberts 71-60

DENVER (AP) — Sebastian Akins’ 15 points helped Denver defeat Oral Roberts 71-60 on Wednesday night. Akins went 7 of…

DENVER (AP) — Sebastian Akins’ 15 points helped Denver defeat Oral Roberts 71-60 on Wednesday night.

Akins went 7 of 13 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (10-19, 4-10 Summit League). Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 11 points and added six rebounds. DeAndre Craig went 4 of 9 from the field and also scored 11 points.

JoJo Moore led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-20, 2-11) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sam Alajiki added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Oral Roberts. Issac McBride also put up 11 points.

