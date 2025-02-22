Akanno’s 26 help Utah State defeat San Diego State 79-71

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dexter Akanno had 26 points in Utah State’s 79-71 win against San Diego State on Saturday…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dexter Akanno had 26 points in Utah State’s 79-71 win against San Diego State on Saturday night.

Akanno added five rebounds for the Aggies (24-4, 14-3 Mountain West Conference). Ian Martinez and Deyton Albury added 18 points apiece.

The Aztecs (18-7, 11-5) were led by Nicholas Boyd, who recorded 15 points and six assists. BJ Davis added 14 points for San Diego State. Taj DeGourville and Miles Byrd each had eight points.

Utah State led San Diego State at the half, 33-26, with Akanno (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Martinez’s free throw with 2:57 left in the second half gave Utah State the lead for good at 70-69.

NEXT UP

Utah State next plays Wednesday against Boise State on the road, and San Diego State will host New Mexico on Tuesday.

