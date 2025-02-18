Air Force visits Utah State after Stubbs’ 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (14-11, 4-9 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-23, 1-12 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (14-11, 4-9 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-23, 1-12 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces Air Force after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 20 points in Utah State’s 78-63 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies are 1-9 in home games. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC with 25.3 points per game in the paint led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 8.0.

The Falcons are 4-9 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Utah State scores 63.8 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 61.7 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 65.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 79.0 Utah State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs is averaging 14.7 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jo Huntimer is averaging 3.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

