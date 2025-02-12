Air Force visits Fertig and Wyoming

Air Force Falcons (14-9, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (14-9, 8-3 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (14-9, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (14-9, 8-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Air Force after Allyson Fertig scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 64-51 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowgirls have gone 7-2 in home games. Wyoming has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 4-7 in conference play. Air Force averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Wyoming makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Air Force averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Falcons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is shooting 59.5% and averaging 19.2 points for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jo Huntimer is averaging 3.3 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.