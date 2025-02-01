Air Force visits Colorado State following Ronsiek’s 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 2-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-6, 6-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 2-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-6, 6-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Air Force after Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 61-56 win over the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Rams have gone 10-2 in home games. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Hannah Ronsiek paces the Rams with 6.1 boards.

The Falcons are 2-7 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

Colorado State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 65.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the 60.4 Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jayda McNabb is averaging 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

