Air Force plays Fresno State following Smith’s 29-point performance

Air Force Falcons (15-11, 5-9 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (15-11, 5-9 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on Fresno State after Madison Smith scored 29 points in Air Force’s 82-77 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 10-5 on their home court. Fresno State is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Falcons have gone 5-9 against MWC opponents. Air Force averages 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Fresno State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 41.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Kylee Fox is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jo Huntimer is averaging 3.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.