Air Force hosts San Jose State after Simmons’ 32-point game

San Jose State Spartans (9-14, 2-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (13-9, 3-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Air Force after Amiah Simmons scored 32 points in San Jose State’s 99-85 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 8-3 in home games. Air Force has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 2-8 in MWC play. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Sydni Summers averaging 2.5.

Air Force is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.2% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Summers is scoring 9.5 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Spartans. Simmons is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

