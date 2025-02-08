Air Force faces New Mexico, looks to break home slide

New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 11-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-20, 0-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 11-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-20, 0-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -16; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts New Mexico looking to break its six-game home skid.

The Falcons have gone 2-10 at home. Air Force ranks eighth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 71.7 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Lobos are 11-1 in conference games. New Mexico has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Lobos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mustapha Amzil averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Donovan Dent is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

