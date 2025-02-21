Air Force faces Fresno State on home losing streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-22, 1-15 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-23, 0-15 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-22, 1-15 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-23, 0-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Fresno State looking to end its seven-game home skid.

The Falcons have gone 2-11 in home games. Air Force is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-15 against MWC opponents. Fresno State gives up 81.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Air Force’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Luke Kearney is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Zaon Collins is averaging 12 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Jalen Weaver is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.