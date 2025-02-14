Agbo leads USC against Minnesota after 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 4-9 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 4-9 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Minnesota after Chibuzo Agbo scored 21 points in USC’s 92-67 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Trojans have gone 11-5 in home games. USC averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 4-9 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 3-4 in one-possession games.

USC scores 77.0 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than USC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 20.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.