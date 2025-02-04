Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Agbim, Wyoming Cowboys take…

Agbim, Wyoming Cowboys take on the Utah State Aggies

The Associated Press

February 4, 2025, 3:22 AM

Utah State Aggies (19-3, 9-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-11, 4-7 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Falslev and Utah State take on Obi Agbim and Wyoming in MWC play.

The Cowboys have gone 7-3 at home. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Jordan Nesbitt leads the Cowboys with 7.3 boards.

The Aggies are 9-2 in MWC play. Utah State leads the MWC with 18.7 assists. Drake Allen leads the Aggies with 3.8.

Wyoming is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Nesbitt is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 16.4 points. Falslev is averaging 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up